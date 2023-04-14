BLACKPINK has set the Guinness World Record for the most viewed music channel on YouTube. They registered 30,151,716,121 video views as of April 12. The title was previously held by Maroon 5 in 2018 who had 9 billion views. In March, BLACKPINK also broke the Guinness World Record to become Spotify’s most-streamed girl group after garnering over 8.8 billion individual streams. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Gets New Fragrant Flower Species Named After Her, Discoverer Anissara Damthongdee Says Rapper Inspired Her During PhD Study.

View BLACKPINK Update Here:

