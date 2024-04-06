Queen of K-pop BoA, who recently made her comeback with the track "Emptiness" on March 26, has sent shockwaves to her fans and K-pop stans in general. BoA's latest Instagram story, dated April 6, has caused some confusion among fans. The 37-year-old singer-songwriter wrote, "Once the contract ends, I can leave, right?" This caused a big uproar among fans as they thought the post read as "retire". Later on, in deeper observation, it was found that the word used by the singer didn't exist and must have been some typing error. But later, just hours after the story was posted, the "Masayume Chasing" hitmaker clarified her earlier post with another update and wrote, "It looks like I misspelt a word. I meant retire." This comes after fans targetted the K-pop icon's appearance and made ill comments about her. BoA, who has previously addressed her concerns over the negativity, has now left fans heartbroken with this update. ‘Emptiness’ Song: BoA Is Trapped Within Her Memories of Love and Betrayal in This Comeback Track (Watch Video).

Check Out BoA’s Insta Story Here:

BoA's Instagram Stories (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)