K-pop star BoA, who announced her comeback with the song "Emptiness", finally released the song on March 26, 2024. The music video was dropped on SMTOWN's official YouTube channel. BoA's latest song exudes a calming vibe, showcasing her signature vocals as she shares her pain about her memories. Despite the emotional depth, the track maintains a soothing vibe, making it hard to resist hitting replay. What makes it even more special is BoA's full involvement in creating this song. She's not just singing the song, but she's also the one writing and producing it. BoA Gears Up for Her Comeback With the Single 'Emptiness'; Queen of K-Pop Drops First Look and Release Date! (View Pic).

Check Out BoA’s Comeback Track “Emptiness” Here:

