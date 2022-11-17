BTS' Twitter handle dropped new photos of Jin for the Me, Myself, and Jin ‘Sea of JIN island’ Special 8 Photo-Folio. This time he was dressed in fisherman attire with a light brown sweater, brown and blue overalls and fishing boots. He could posing while sitting and standing on a boat while holding fishing equipment. BTS’ Jin Is the Perfect Blend of Gentleman at Sea and Rogue Pirate in These Preview Photos for ‘Sea of JIN Island’ Special 8 Photo-Folio.

View Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)