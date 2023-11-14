It seems normal for BTS' Jungkook to break new records every single day and stay at the top of the news. The golden maknae of the K-pop boy band BTS made history on more than one Billboard chart this week! For the week ending on November 18, Jungkook’s new song ''Standing Next to You'' from his first-ever solo album, GOLDEN, had a strong debut on the Billboard charts. The song claimed the No. 1 spot on both Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl. US chart, making Jungkook the first Korean soloist ever to top either chart with three different songs. (Jungkook previously reached No. 1 on both charts with 'Seven' and '3D.') With this new achievement, Jungkook has broken two of PSY’s records on the chart: he has overtaken PSY to become not only the Korean solo artist with the most Hot 100 entries but also the Korean soloist with the most top 10 hits. BTS' Jungkook Drops 'Standing Next To You' Music Video, Showcasing Michael Jackson-Inspired Moves and Themes of Love and Evolution - WATCH.

