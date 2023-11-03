Jungkook has unveiled the music video for "Standing Next To You" as part of his solo album, GOLDEN's release. The music video is a visual spectacle with Jungkook showcasing some Michael Jackson inspired popping and locking dance moves. The song's bass drum-based soundtrack is irresistibly catchy, aligning with the album's theme of love, desire, and personal growth. Notably, the title track hints at BTS' special bond with their ARMY fanbase, reflecting the theme of unwavering love and companionship. BTS’ Jungkook Confirmed To Perform at MTV Europe Music Awards 2023!

Watch Standing Next To You Below:

