BTS fans, particularly followers of V (Taehyung), are expressing frustration as Big Hit Music is yet to create a 'This is V' playlist on Spotify, in contrast to the exclusive playlists of other BTS members. The demand for "act for V" has intensified on social media, highlighting the desire to showcase his solo achievements, including being the first K-pop soloist with seven consecutive weeks on Billboard 200, and the tremendous success of his debut solo album, "Layover" Check the tweets ARMY below! BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Shares Charismatic and Charming Concept Photos With Yeontan for Upcoming Album Layover! (View Pics)

Act For V

Hello @BIGHIT_MUSIC @bts_bighit. Please create "This is V" Spotify playlist as you did for other BTS member. Be fair and equal in promotion matters 🙏 BIGHIT ACT FOR V WHERE IS THIS IS V — V STREAM 💜 ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ (@tetestream_) November 6, 2023

Be Fair And Equal

Hello @BIGHIT_MUSIC @bts_bighit. Please create "This is V" Spotify playlist as you did for other BTS member. Be fair and equal in promotion matters 🙏 BIGHIT ACT FOR V WHERE IS THIS IS V — 🍀하늘🎨 GOLDEN (@taekookhaneul) November 6, 2023

Give Him The Title

This man did all he can to give to the army's and gives to the company but the result of what he do is not enough and not right. Please give him the title he deserves.please give him the This Is V for Spotify BIGHIT ACT FOR V WHERE IS THIS IS V pic.twitter.com/yfImB03Yes — tae'sbunloves💜 (@MaylynTomada) November 6, 2023

Fairness is Essential

Fairness is essential. Create a "This Is V" playlist on Spotify for Taehyung, just like you’ve done for other BTS members. Equal promotion matters. No more exclusions! BIGHIT ACT FOR V WHERE IS THIS IS V pic.twitter.com/h7xpG8u1oy — Taetae's Mom (@margie111674) November 6, 2023

