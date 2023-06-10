BTS released a single titled "Take Two" for their 10th anniversary and the track has impressed fans worldwide, as it took top spot on iTunes charts in many countries around the world. The song produced by Suga, with RM and Hobi participating in the lyrics and music, had already reached No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 92 different regions. BTS’ Jungkook to Release Debut Solo Album on July 14- Reports.

View BTS Take Two Update:

#BTS Sweeps iTunes Charts All Over The World With 10th Anniversary Single "Take Two"https://t.co/FykrFetuww pic.twitter.com/eJuW5tEC2H — Soompi (@soompi) June 10, 2023

