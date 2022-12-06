BTS' V may reportedly be appearing on Seojin's which focuses on traditional Korean food abroad. Actor Lee Seo Jin will be followed around as he runs a restaurant that offers Korean street food. Seojin's is said to be in the middle of filming and the makers hope to premiere it in the first half of 2023. Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik in Talks To Reunite for Reality Show ‘Youn’s Kitchen’ Sequel.

View Tweet Here:

BTS' V to reportedly appear on upcoming tvN variety show 'Seojin's'https://t.co/4CF78cJ0H9 — allkpop (@allkpop) December 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)