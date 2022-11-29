The Korean series Connect's makers revealed individual character posters and a character film prior to the premiere of the show. Jung Hae In is part of a new human race in called Connect, and Go Kyung Pyo is a normal employee at a company. The story unravels after Jung Hae In gets his eye stolen and transplanted into Go Kyung Pyo, whose character is a serial killer. Jung Hae In and Go Kyung Pyo’s Horror Series ‘Connect’ to Premiere on Disney+ Soon (Watch Video)

Watch Video Here:

Go Kyung Pyo Character Poster

Jung Hae In Character Poster

