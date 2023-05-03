Kai's agency SM Entertainment announced he will be fulfilling his military enlistment beginning from this month. In their announcement they stated "Kai was preparing for EXO's comeback for this year, but because of a recent change in regulations by the Military Manpower Administration, he's set to enter the army recruit training center on May 11. He'll receive basic military training, and he will then serve as a public service worker." EXO's Kai Names The Most Embarrassing Moment Of His Career.

View Kai's Military Update:

#EXO #Kai will fulfill his military duty & enlist in military on 11 May 2023 as a public service worker. "We respect Kai's intention to enlist quetly, so we'll not disclose the location and exact time of enlistment"https://t.co/kv5UjSJgNK#KoreanUpdates VF pic.twitter.com/2RdiwquEJF — KoreanUpdates! (@KoreanUpdates) May 3, 2023

