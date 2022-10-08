The Asia Contents Awards for 2022 took place at the Busan Cinema Center with Jung Hae In and 2019's Miss Korea Kim Sae Yeon as MCs. They announced the winners and many series and actors won awards. Extraordinary Attorney Woo won for Best Content, Park Eun Bin won Best Actor, Park Hae Soo won Best Supporting award and Best Asian Documentary went to The Atom Araullo Specials: Young Arms. Extraordinary Attorney Woo Gets Renewed for Season 2!

