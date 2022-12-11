As the internet feels sad about BTS’ Jin leaving for 1.5 years due to his military enlistment, he recently posted a picture of himself in a buzz cut with a freshly shaved head and a bare face. BTS’ fandom ARMY is clearly upset, but everyone loves this new look on Jin and feel that he looks so HOT! Fans even made ‘Worldwide Handsome’ trend after he posted this picture. Check out the pictures below and fans’ reactions. BigHit Music Releases Statement on BTS’ Jin's Military Enlistment; Advises Fans To Not Purchase Unauthorized Tours or Product Packages Illegally.

Fans and netizens think #BTS #Jin looks "so hot" with a buzz cut despite feeling sad about him leaving https://t.co/CsWnTxtFxS — allkpop (@allkpop) December 11, 2022

Check Out These Reactions From Fans

Jin will look hot and cute in anythings not everybody can relate — justme (@umarkefandommmm) December 12, 2022

He Will be Missed!

Ok he looks real hot in this crew cut 🔥 You will be greatly missed, Seokjin!#WeLoveJin WE LOVE YOU JIN WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU JIN pic.twitter.com/M3bS3SSwqJ — urthefish 👾 My Astronaut Jin (@urthefish) December 11, 2022

SO HOT!

Yeeeah😎 My man soo hoot🔥🔥🔥♾💜 — KSJ (@Jessicaalba2000) December 11, 2022

Worldwide Handsome Jin!

Yessss He is sooo hott Sooo handsome sooooooo cute WORLDWIDE HANDSOME JIN WE LOVE YOU JIN WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU JIN pic.twitter.com/yQ1zBmWvWi — |7| TheAstronaut / Dreamers / INDIGO (@maryediksj) December 11, 2022

