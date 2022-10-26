Yuqi has been confirmed as the host for Mnet's Mad Zenius and she shared that she is very excited as this is the first time she will be a solo MC for a Variety Show. Mad Zenius will premiere on November 10 at 9 pm KST. Are you excited to see Yuqi as an MC? Yuqi Picks Which Member The Sexy "Nxde" Concept Suits Best.

