J-hope has once again made headlines for being a sunshine of a human being after he donated 100 million won (approx $75.900) to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association. They announced that he has become a major donor and this act will help overcome the damages that were a result of the heavy rain around the central region of Korea. BTS' J-Hope Is All Smiles as He Shares Glimpses of His Recent US Trip on Instagram.

View More Details Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)