BTS J-Hope’s sister, Jung Jiwoo, is living the desi dream, and ARMYs can’t get enough! The influencer and entrepreneur recently touched down in India to launch her beauty brand. While her connection to the K-pop superstar had everyone hyped, Jiwoo stole the spotlight with her stunning looks and charm. On December 15, Jiwoo dropped a series of pics from her India trip on Instagram, and let’s just say, she understood the assignment. Rocking a simple yet chic floral off-white salwar kameez, she kept it minimal and classy. She added the perfect desi touch with jhumkas, a sleek cuff bracelet, and statement juttis. Her vibe? Effortlessly stunning. ‘Meri Aashiqui Tum Hi Ho’: EXO’s XIUMIN Impresses Desi EXO-Ls by Saying Iconic Line From Arijit Singh’s ‘Tum Hi Ho’ Track From ‘Aashiqui 2’ at K-Town Festival 2024 (Watch Video).

J-Hope's Sister Jiwoo

