BIGBANG's G-Dragon, BTS' J-Hope and BLACKPINK's Rose recently came together for a grand event in Paris. The K-pop superstars joined Katy Perry and John Legend, among other artists, to perform at the Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes, an event hosted by France's First Lady Brigitte Macron on January 23 in Paris. The event aimed to raise funds for the treatment of hospitalized children and adolescents. Squid Game 2 star Lee Jung-Jae also attended the star-studded event and took to social media to share glimpses of his experience. His January 30 post showcased his adorable interaction with G-Dragon, J-Hope, Rose, and other celebrities. The post's highlight was the first slide, which featured an adorable selfie cam video between Squid Game star J-Hope and G-Dragon. K-Pop Takes Over Paris! BTS’ J-Hope, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and Taeyang and BLACKPINK’s Rose Set the Stage on Fire at Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes (Watch Videos).

Lee Jung-Jae With BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and BTS’ J-Hope

