K-lovers, get ready! G-Dragon, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, and j-hope are set to light up the stage at the Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2025 on 23rd January. This highly anticipated event will bring together some of the biggest names in K-pop for an unforgettable evening of music and performances. Fans can expect a perfect blend of charisma, energy, and stunning visuals as these global icons take centre stage. BTS’ J-hope Changes Instagram Bio to 'WIP,' Sparks Speculation and Excitement of Major Comeback, K-Pop ARMY's Reactions Go Viral (View Posts).

