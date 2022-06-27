Jhope has released concept photos for his new single "More" and a teaser photo for his new album Jack in the Box. The teaser and concept photos show a new daring, almost creepy side of Jhope. Many fans are speculating the differences in the concept photos previously released and the new ones. In the concept photos, Jhope can be seen wearing dark black pajamas, a black jack in the box cap and he also has two piercings near his eyes, all of which create a certain aura around the entire look. BTS’ Jung Hoseok Aka Jhope Releases Concept Photos for New Album Jack in the Box!

View Jhope's Photos Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)