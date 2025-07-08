In an unfortunate incident in Mumbai, a Chartered Accountant (CA) allegedly died by suicide after he was blackmailed with a private video. The deceased has been identified as Raj Leela More. It is learnt that More ended his life after being blackmailed with a private video. After the incident, the police filed an FIR against two accused for extortion of INR 3 crore and abetment to suicide. Mumbai police said that the accused forced More to transfer money and hand over a luxury car. Mumbai Shocker: Man Arrested for Theft Dies by Suicide in Police Custody in Maharashtra, Probe Launched.

Mumbai CA Dies by Suicide Following Blackmail Over Private Video

Mumbai CA Raj Leela More committed suicide after being blackmailed with a private video. Police filed an FIR against two accused for extortion of over ₹3 crore and abetment to suicide. The accused forced him to transfer money and hand over a luxury car: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/PIVRag6whI — IANS (@ians_india) July 8, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)