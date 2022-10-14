ARMYs, we can all rejoice, because JTBC will broadcast BTS' concert in Busan, live on October 15 at 6 pm KST. The show will run for 120 minutes. Their concert is held with the intention of hosting the 2030 Busan World Expo. Their concert is expected to attract the interest of people, not just in K-pop but towards Busan as well. BTS V’s Fans Make a Donation Under His Name To Help Overcome Damages Caused by the Flood in South Korea.

View Tweet Here:

