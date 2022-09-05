South Korea recently experienced one of its heaviest rainstorms that caused floods, damaging several houses in Seoul in low-lying neighborhoods and the metropolitan area. Fans of BTS have come together and made a generous donation under their global fanbase name BTS V UNION, in the name of Kim Taehyung since his stage name is V. This is to help overcome the damages caused by the heavy rain. BTS Make History by Winning Group of the Year Award at MTV VMAs for Four Consecutive Years!

