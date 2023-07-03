In a recent whirlwind of speculation, rumors of Junho and YoonA dating began to circulate, captivating fans and media alike. However, both SM Entertainment and JYP Entertainment wasted no time in issuing swift denials. Clarifying the situation, both agencies emphasized that the two artists share a close bond, but any claims of a romantic relationship are entirely baseless. King The Land: 5 Times Lee Junho and Im Yoon-ah's Entry Scenes Lit Up The Screens (Watch Video).

Check Out The News Here:

Both SM and JYP Ent denied the dating rumors of #Junho and #YoonA. "The two are very close but the rumors saying they're in a relationship is groundless"https://t.co/TeLKRmIr1G #KoreanUpdates VF https://t.co/tRKaliJZvr pic.twitter.com/7fi6cPKpYg — KoreanUpdates! (@KoreanUpdates) July 3, 2023

