Chung Lim who was an actor and a singer has unfortunately died at the age of 37 after battling colon cancer. "He majored in Korean dance at the Korea National University of Arts and debuted in 2004 with the K-Drama I’m Sorry, I Love You", reports Koreaboo. He also starred in Dream, and later went on to work as a sales representative at a motorcycle company. Choi Sung-bong, Korean Singer, Dies at 33.

View Chung Lim Death Update:

