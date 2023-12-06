Exciting news for fans as RIIZE, the talented group, is set to make a dynamic return early next year. Industry insiders revealed that the group will be dropping a highly anticipated new single on January 5, marking their first comeback in about two months since the release of "Talk Saxy" in October. SM Entertainment has officially confirmed this news, urging fans to show considerable interest in the upcoming release. With this announcement, expectations are high for what musical and creative surprises RIIZE has in store for their eager audience. BLACKPINK Renews Contract with YG Entertainment, Jisoo Shares Throwback Photo With Group Member Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa On Insta!

View RIIZE Comeback Update:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)