Lee Seung Gi's fans were in a shock after they saw all Instagram posts of the Korean actor-singer being deleted. His IG profile appeared blank and the feed showed zero posts. However, later Seung Gi's agency issued clarification along with revealing the reason behind the same. "He was not hacked and nothing has happened to him, it was just done for a renewal." the statement read.

Lee Seung Gi Deletes Posts From Instagram:

