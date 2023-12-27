Actor Lee Sun-kyun, renowned for his role in the 2020 Oscar-winning film Parasite, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 48. Lee, who had been under police investigation for suspected drug use, was discove red lifeless in a car parked in Seongbuk District, central Seoul. The police, alerted by Lee's manager, confirmed his identity. Lee had undergone three rounds of questioning, revealing that he had snorted illicit drugs with a straw and believed it to be a sedative based on information from a bar employee in Gangnam. Lee is believed to have committed suicide. However, the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, Choi Sung-bong, Korean Singer, Dies at 33.

Lee Sun-Kyun Dies At 48

(LEAD) Actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead in apparent suicide https://t.co/Fc2dgaNMmK — Yonhap News Agency (@YonhapNews) December 27, 2023

