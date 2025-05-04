A dramatic rescue unfolded at Gangnam Station in Seoul when a young woman attempted to jump from the 20th floor of a building. The girl was reportedly standing on the edge when a man nearby noticed her precarious position. As she suddenly tried to leap, the man reacted instantly, grabbing her by the hair and pulling her back to safety. The rescue happened in seconds, with the girl attempting to break free during the struggle. However, the man's firm grip and quick thinking averted what could have been a fatal fall. Witnesses were left stunned by the incident, which has since been widely discussed on social media for the courage shown by the rescuer. Sinkhole in Seoul: Biker Dies After Being Swallowed by Sinkhole in South Korea; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

