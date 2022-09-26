Xiumin dropped his music video for "Brand New" and it is fun, vibrant and shows Xiumin breaking out his groovy and powerful dance moves. The tunes of the song are also catchy and upbeat, and the lyrics are about Xiumin's desire to show the person he holds affection towards, a brand new side of him. EXO's Xiumin Says He Wanted to Get Double Eyelid Plastic Surgery.

Watch Video Here:

