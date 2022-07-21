Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin have been offered lead roles in a new drama titled, Lovers! Namgoong Min’s agency said that he is currently filming 1000 Won Lawyer so nothing has been decided yet. Ahn Eun Jin's agency said that she is currently reviewing the offer.

