In a tragic turn of events, South Korean actress Park Soo Ryun, aged 29, has passed away after being declared brain-dead following a severe fall from a flight of stairs, according to reports. Despite efforts by doctors to resuscitate her, the actress was declared brain-dead and subsequently passed away. Park Soo Ryun made her debut in 2018 through the musical Il Tenore and went on to showcase her talent in various productions, including Finding Mr Destiny, The Days We Loved, and Siddhartha.

