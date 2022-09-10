Lee Jung Jae who wrote, created and directed Squid Game, joined Los Angeles' Mayor Eric Garcetti and Council Member John Lee to celebrate the declaration of Squid Game Day. September 17 has been declared as Squid Game Day due to the series paving the way for AAPI communities to have their stories be told. Squid Game – The Challenge: Netflix Drops Teaser Of The Biggest Reality Competition Series.

September 17 is declared as the official #SquidGameDay by the city of Los Angeleshttps://t.co/hPyfDtpQbB — allkpop (@allkpop) September 9, 2022

