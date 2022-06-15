After making the official announcement of the second season of Squid Game, Netflix has now dropped teaser of the 10-episode reality competition series. Yes, Squid Game has now been turned into a show. Squid Game: The Challenge will see 456 real players and there will be a reward of $4.56 million. Squid Game Season 2: Netflix’s Popular Series To Return For ‘A Whole New Round’, Confirms Hwang Dong-Hyuk (Watch Teaser Video).

Watch Teaser Of The Show Squid Game: The Challenge

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)