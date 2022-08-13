Seventeen will be performing their song "HOT", the title track of their fourth studio album Face the Sun on Jimmy Kimmel Live. This will be Seventeen's second guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, with their first being in 2021 where they performed "Ready to Love".

