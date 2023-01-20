Single's Inferno 2 contestants are gaining even more popularity after the show ended, and fans are curious about their past and their future as well. Some friends of a netizen interestingly went to high school with one of the contestants Choi Seo Eun, and revealed her senior and junior yearbook photos. While many don't always look flattering in school pictures, the former Miss Korea always looked pretty, and has had little to no work done. Single’s Inferno Couple Yoong Jae and Seo Eun Receive Flak for Holding a Fan Meeting and Its Price.

View Choi Seo Eun's High School Pics:

“Single’s Inferno 2” Star Choi Seo Eun’s High School Yearbook Photos Resurface, Revealing Transformationhttps://t.co/tFHU5ZOOlO — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) January 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)