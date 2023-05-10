Sublime Artist Agency shared a statement "We have signed an exclusive contract with Song Ji A, who is actively exerting her influence in various fields as a beauty content creator and YouTuber. We are happy to accompany the talented Song Ji A in her new beginning.” Song Ji A was previously embroiled in a controversy for wearing fake designer apparel and jewelry on Single’s Inferno and her social media accounts. Late she apologised and went on a hiatus. Single's Inferno 2 Contestant Kim Jin Young Explains Why He Picked Shin Seul Ki and Not Lee Nadine.

View More Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)