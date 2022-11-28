Super Junior will be making a comeback as confirmed by the group on November 28. Their comeback album The Road : Celebration is the 2nd volume of their 11th full length album. They also released the first set of teaser images for their comeback. Super Junior Sungmin's Wife Explains Why They Don't Have Children.

View Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)