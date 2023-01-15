Disney+'s 2023 lineup has been announced for three k-pop documentaries about NCT 127, BTS and Super Junior. NCT 127: The Lost Boys (working title) will follow NCT on their journey of world tours in North America and Japan. The doc will also take a close look at Mark, Johnny, and Yuta while also giving a deeper look into the group's story of growth. BTS’ J-Hope Solo Documentary and BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star Docu-Series To Release Soon on Disney+!

