It was recently announced by WINNER's agency YG Entertainment, that one of the members, Kang Seung-yoon would remain absent from group activities due to an ankle ligament injury. He has been asked to take good rest. WINNER was also going to be taking a break from music programs, but Kang Seung-yoon was determined to keep his promise to fans and proceed with schedules that didn't require him to move much. Jang Nara, Korean Singer, Announces Her Marriage to Non-Celebrity Boyfriend.

View Tweet Here:

#WINNER's #KangSeungYoon to be absent from group activities due to ankle injury; group to take a break from music showshttps://t.co/Sl67f1f31p — allkpop (@allkpop) July 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)