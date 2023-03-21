Madonna has revealed she's back in the studio working on new music, and is teaming up with the Grammy-winning Swedish producer/songwriter Max Martin. Madonna shared a picture, where the she is seen writing notes on pieces of paper in front of speakers and a computer screen. Madonna wrote, "When in Doubt go to Work.. Nothing shuts Down the Noise or the Naysayers More then being in the Creative Process !!". Madonna Is Fierce and Bold as She Recreates The Last Supper in This Racy NSFW Photoshoot (View Pics).

Check The Tweet Here:

Madonna is working on new music with Max Martin. pic.twitter.com/MG6njJhIKr — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 20, 2023

