Top Hallyu star Song Joong-ki continues to have a very busy awards season. If he is not receiving top prizes, he is awarding to others. The 35-year-old Vincenzo actor has been confirmed as one of the presenters in the forthcoming 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards or MAMA 2021. Song Joong-ki's Descendants of The Sun co-star and South Korean actor Ahn Bo-Hyun is also one of the presenters. The official Twitter handle posted the full line-up of presenters, the others being Gabee, Kwon Yool, Kim Seo Hyung, Kim Young Dae, Kim Hye Yoon, Nam Yoon Su, Noh Hong Chul, Monika, Rain, Uhm Jung Hwa, Yeo Jin Goo, Lee Do Hyun, Lee Sun Bin, Jo Bo Ah, Jo Jung Suk, Sooyoung, Choi Siwon, Tiffany, HaHa, Han Ye-ri, and Heo Sung-Tae. Song Joong-ki Wins Popular Star Award at 42nd Blue Dragon Film Awards, View Pics of Space Sweepers Actor.
The 23rd edition of the Mnet Asian Music Awards is scheduled to take place live on December 11, 2021, with the theme for the ceremony being "Make Some Noise."
[#2021MAMA] Presenter Announcement #1
[#2021MAMA] Presenter Announcement #1
Please welcome the gorgeous presenters to brighten up 2021 MAMA!#shingabee #kwonyul #kimseohyung #kimyoungdae
2021 MAMA 시상자를 공개합니다!#가비 #권율 #김서형 #김영대#MAKESOMENOISE, 2021 #MAMA
2021.12.11 (SAT)#Mnet pic.twitter.com/aW6SuObtS3
— MAMA(엠넷아시안뮤직어워즈) (@MnetMAMA) December 7, 2021
[#2021MAMA] Presenter Announcement #2
[#2021MAMA] Presenter Announcement #2
Please welcome the gorgeous presenters to brighten up 2021 MAMA!#kimhyeyoon #namyoonsu #rohongchull #monika
2021 MAMA 시상자를 공개합니다!#김혜윤 #남윤수 #노홍철 #모니카#MAKESOMENOISE, 2021 #MAMA
2021.12.11 (SAT)#Mnet pic.twitter.com/YKdBP1d2VA
— MAMA(엠넷아시안뮤직어워즈) (@MnetMAMA) December 7, 2021
[#2021MAMA] Presenter Announcement #3
[#2021MAMA] Presenter Announcement #3
Please welcome the gorgeous presenters to brighten up 2021 MAMA!#rain #songjoongki #ahnbohyun #umjunghwa
2021 MAMA 시상자를 공개합니다!#비 #송중기 #안보현 #엄정화#MAKESOMENOISE, 2021 #MAMA
2021.12.11 (SAT)#Mnet pic.twitter.com/c2fe41GVDS
— MAMA(엠넷아시안뮤직어워즈) (@MnetMAMA) December 7, 2021
[#2021MAMA] Presenter Announcement #4
[#2021MAMA] Presenter Announcement #4
Please welcome the gorgeous presenters to brighten up 2021 MAMA!#yeojingoo #leedohyun #leesunbin #choboah
2021 MAMA 시상자를 공개합니다!#여진구 #이도현 #이선빈 #조보아#MAKESOMENOISE, 2021 #MAMA
2021.12.11 (SAT)#Mnet pic.twitter.com/F7D9q5Tysr
— MAMA(엠넷아시안뮤직어워즈) (@MnetMAMA) December 7, 2021
[#2021MAMA] Presenter Announcement #5
[#2021MAMA] Presenter Announcement #5
Please welcome the gorgeous presenters to brighten up 2021 MAMA!#chojungseok #choisooyoung #choisiwon #tiffanyyoung
2021 MAMA 시상자를 공개합니다!#조정석 #최수영 #최시원 #티파니영#MAKESOMENOISE, 2021 #MAMA
2021.12.11 (SAT)#Mnet pic.twitter.com/bt4UT1qADc
— MAMA(엠넷아시안뮤직어워즈) (@MnetMAMA) December 7, 2021
[#2021MAMA] Presenter Announcement #6
[#2021MAMA] Presenter Announcement #6
Please welcome the gorgeous presenters to brighten up 2021 MAMA!#hadonghoon #hanyeri #heosungtae
2021 MAMA 시상자를 공개합니다!#하하 #한예리 #허성태#MAKESOMENOISE, 2021 #MAMA
2021.12.11 (SAT)#Mnet pic.twitter.com/SGHWdCtAOh
— MAMA(엠넷아시안뮤직어워즈) (@MnetMAMA) December 7, 2021
