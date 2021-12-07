Top Hallyu star Song Joong-ki continues to have a very busy awards season. If he is not receiving top prizes, he is awarding to others. The 35-year-old Vincenzo actor has been confirmed as one of the presenters in the forthcoming 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards or MAMA 2021. Song Joong-ki's Descendants of The Sun co-star and South Korean actor Ahn Bo-Hyun is also one of the presenters. The official Twitter handle posted the full line-up of presenters, the others being Gabee, Kwon Yool, Kim Seo Hyung, Kim Young Dae, Kim Hye Yoon, Nam Yoon Su, Noh Hong Chul, Monika, Rain, Uhm Jung Hwa, Yeo Jin Goo, Lee Do Hyun, Lee Sun Bin, Jo Bo Ah, Jo Jung Suk, Sooyoung, Choi Siwon, Tiffany, HaHa, Han Ye-ri, and Heo Sung-Tae. Song Joong-ki Wins Popular Star Award at 42nd Blue Dragon Film Awards, View Pics of Space Sweepers Actor.

The 23rd edition of the Mnet Asian Music Awards is scheduled to take place live on December 11, 2021, with the theme for the ceremony being "Make Some Noise."

