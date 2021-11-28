South Korean star Song Joong-ki is on a roll, winning it big this awards season. After bagging the Best Actor award at the 26th Chunsa International Film Festival, the 35-year-old picked up the prestigious Chung Jung-won Popular Star Award at the recently held 42nd Blue Dragon Film Awards in Seoul. Though the Space Sweepers actor lost out the Best Actor award to Sol Kyung-gu (he won for The Book of Fish), Song Joong-ki went on to win the mighty Popular Star Award. His Vincenzo co-star, Jeon Yeo-been for Night in Paradise, Koo Kyo-hwan for Escape from Mogadishu and Im Yoon-ah for Miracle: Letters to the President were also recipients of the Popular Star Award at the Blue Dragon Film Awards 2021 ceremony.

Song Joong-ki’s agency and management company, History D&C, shared a picture of the Descendants of The Sun star post winning the trophy. He looked breathtaking in a sharp tux, holding the coveted trophy and flower bouquet.

