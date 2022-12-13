Manoj Tiwari has welcomed second child with wife Surabhi. The Bhojpuri actor and politician shared the good news on social media to announce the birth of their daughter. This is the third time that Manoj has become a father. He has a daughter with his first wife Rani. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Blessed With Baby Girl.

Manoj Tiwari And Surabhi Blessed With Baby Girl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manoj Tiwari (@manojtiwari.mp)

