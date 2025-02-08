The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections 2025, winning 48 out of 70 seats and marking a historic comeback after 27 years. Following the win, top BJP leaders, including Virendra Sachdeva, Manoj Tiwari, and Bansuri Swaraj, were seen celebrating at the party headquarters in Delhi. A viral video shows the leaders dancing, waving flags, and cheering with supporters to celebrate their triumph over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Manoj Tiwari, known for his musical background, led the celebrations, while Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of late BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj, joined the revelry. The celebrations marked the culmination of a successful campaign, solidifying BJP’s dominance in Delhi. BJP To Form Government in Delhi After 27 Years After Beating AAP; PM Narendra Modi To Address Workers at Party Headquarters Today.

BJP Leaders Celebrate as Party Sweeps Delhi Elections

#WATCH | Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva, BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari, Bansuri Swaraj and other BJP leaders celebrate the party's victory at BJP Headquarters in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/sH8qIJzmk6 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025

