Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary slammed an 'X' (formerly Twitter) user named Mufaddal Vohra after controversy over his statement on India national cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir. Tiwary slammed Mufaddal Vohra for not tweeting the full interview that the former India cricketer gave to the news channel. Recently, Tiwary gave an interview to a news outlet where he claimed that the team India head coach's PR ensured that Gambhir took all the credit for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) title triumph in the Indian Premier League in the 2012 and 2014 editions. Manoj Tiwary's statement came after Team India suffered a 3-1 series defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Australia. Former Indian Cricketer Manoj Tiwary Calls Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir 'Hypocrite', Slams Him For Stealing Credit For KKR's Success in IPL.

Manoj Tiwary Slams Mufaddal Vohra

Mufaddal Vohra why don’t u also tweet the full interview which I gave to the news channel in translation for your followers so that everyone can understand the context of the interview. Unfair to just tweet few lines from the interview for sensationalism https://t.co/ehE7vycZFz — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) January 9, 2025

