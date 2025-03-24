The cricket world was rocked with the news of Tamim Iqbal suffering a massive heart attack while featuring in a Dhaka Premier League (DPL) match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Shinepukur Cricket Club. on Monday, March 24. The former Bangladesh national cricket team star had to be rushed to the hospital for treatment and it was reported that he underwent angioplasty. As news of Tamim Iqbal flooded social media, not just fans but also members of the cricketing fraternity wished a speedy recovery to the former Bangladesh cricketer. Bangladesh's Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, ex-Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary and IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders were among the ones to wish Tamim Iqbal a speedy recovery. Tamim Iqbal Heart Attack: Former Bangladesh Captain Undergoes Angioplasty in Dhaka Hospital.

Manoj Tiwary Wishes Speedy Recovery to Tamim Iqbal

KKR's Message for Tamim Iqbal

Former Bangladesh Cricketer Athar Ali Khan Praying for Tamim Iqbal's Speedy Recovery

Prayers for Tamim Iqbal & requesting everyone to pray for his quick recovery. May ALLAH Taala gives him strength & courage to make a full recovery as soon as possible. Aameen pic.twitter.com/3gY8rHCFDl — Athar Ali Khan (@AtharAliKhan97) March 24, 2025

Litton Das Wishes Tamim Iqbal Speedy Recovery

Get well soon, Tamim vai. Wishing you a speedy recovery. Our prayers are with you. 🙏 — Litton Das (@LittonOfficial) March 24, 2025

Soumya Sarkar Shares Message for Tamim Iqbal

