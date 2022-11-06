Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): It's all joys and cheers for Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, as the couple welcomed their first child on Sunday.

The Brahmastra couple welcomed a baby girl in the afternoon hours today.

The duo on Sunday morning reached Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai which raised the brows on the baby's arrival.

Although the couple and the family members have still not confirmed the news on their social media platforms.

After Ranbir and Alia, their mothers Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor were also spotted arriving at the Hospital.

Alia has been frequently showering her fans with cute pictures from her preggers diary throughout her pregnancy.

The power couple announced their pregnancy in June this year. The 'Brahmastra' couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony.

Just after two months after their marriage, the couple treated their fans with such a big surprise.

Ever since the couple announced their pregnancy, fans have been waiting for the good news from the Kapoor family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir were recently seen together in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva' which gathered massive responses from the audience.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.

'Brahmastra' is now streaming on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film 'Animal' opposite Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Alia, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. (ANI)

