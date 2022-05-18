Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale is in a legal mess. As reportedly, she has been sent for a 14-day judicial custody after police custody. FYI, she was arrested on May 15 for allegedly misusing the name of Sant Tukaram in her objectionable post on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar on her Facebook page. Maharashtra: Marathi Actress Ketaki Chitale Taken Into Custody for ‘Derogatory’ Facebook Post on NCP Chief Sharad Pawar.

Check It Out:

Maharashtra | Thane court sends Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale for 14-day judicial custody after police custody ended. She was arrested on May 15 for allegedly sharing a derogatory post on FB against NCP chief Sharad Pawar — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022

