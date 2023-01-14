Nicki Minaj is known for her musical versatility. The 40-year-old has surpassed 28 billion streams on Spotify and with that she has become the first female rapper to achieve this feat. From Starships to Beez in the Trap, Here Are 5 Best Hip-Hop Hits of the Rap Queen Nicki Minaj.

Nicki Minaj On Spotify

Nicki Minaj becomes the first female rapper to surpass 28 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. pic.twitter.com/F1YB74Viyc — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)