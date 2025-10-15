Spotify and Netflix are teaming up to bring popular video podcasts from Spotify Studios and The Ringer to the streaming giant’s platform. The partnership aims to combine sports, culture, lifestyle, and true crime content from Spotify Studios and The Ringer Network with Netflix’s wide range of shows. It is also a step forward in giving creators a greater exposure to reach a wider audience. Spotify’s video podcasts will start in early 2026 in the US before expanding to other markets. In a press release, Spotify said, "Audiences will be able to watch select Spotify Studios and The Ringer video podcasts on Netflix starting in early 2026 in the US, with more markets to follow." Spotify Expands Managed Accounts for Kids on Premium Family Plans in US, UK, Canada and More Countries; Check Details.

Spotify Studios and the Ringer Network Are Coming to Netflix in Early 2026

Starting in early 2026, a curated selection of Spotify’s top video podcasts — including shows from Spotify Studios and The Ringer Network — are coming to Netflix! The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Zach Lowe Show, The McShay Show, The Rewatchables, Serial Killers, and The Dave Chang… pic.twitter.com/oHWYwuXHt2 — Netflix (@netflix) October 14, 2025

Spotify Studios and the Ringer Video Podcasts Are Coming to Netflix in 2026

All eyes on your podcast queue. Select Spotify Studios and The Ringer video podcasts are coming to Netflix in 2026. Sports, true crime, culture, and chaos on the biggest stage yet. https://t.co/zrY9Upkx5w pic.twitter.com/oV5Gmd5A57 — Spotify News (@SpotifyNews) October 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Netflix). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)